RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Ridgeland announced improvements will be made to East County Line Road this year.

The Northside Sun reported the improvements will be made to East County Line Road from South Wheatley Street to Old Canton Road.

The project would include milling, adding an overlay of asphalt and re-striping the surface of the road. The newspaper reported some concrete repairs would be made, along with the addition of new traffic detection devices.

Leaders said this part of East County Line Road was last resurfaced in 2007-2008.