CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police are investigating after an infant was found dead at Econo Lodge on Tuesday, June 21.

The mother is currently being questioned at the police department, however, no charges have been made at this time.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the infant possibly died as a result of asphyxiation due to a co-sleeping situation. An autopsy will be performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is a developing story. 12 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.