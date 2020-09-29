Initiative to impact change in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new city based project in Jackson is empowering artists of color who want to make an impact on the community.

The Live. Impact. Create. Initiative is for Jackson artists who specialize in anything from visual arts to culinary arts. The three year project will fund artists in their quest to create new racially just systems.

Seven people will be selected to begin community projects in October 2020.

“The whole purpose here is to effect change in our communities where we live. This imitative is giving power to the people who actually live in the community, stopping that narrative of having that great savior to come and save us in our community. And it’s actually impowering the people who live here to come and create the change,” stated Maranda Joiner with Live. Impact. Create.

