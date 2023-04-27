YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police said injuries have been reported after a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 49 on Thursday, April 27.

Yazoo City Police Chief Kenneth Hampton said at least four vehicles, including an tractor-trailer, were involved in the crash.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the accident happened in the northbound lanes of U.S. 49 on Old Benton Road. The accident caused traffic signals to fall in the area.

MDOT crews are working to clear the area and place temporary stop signs. Drivers should expect delays in the northbound lanes.