Inktober returns at the Mississippi Museum of Art

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Museum of Art’s Inktober is making its way back for families to enjoy the annual showcase of sketchbooks and drawings by artists across the state.

The after-hours event will include pumpkin painting in The Art Garden, a costume contest, live music by Pink Palaces, and a gallery talk. Along with those activities, the next Art on Film series will be installed and a special performance of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth by B.L.U.E. Light Underground will take place.

The museum is also hosting its first Jackson Chalk Walk Festival, which will be a collaboration of local artists, including organizer Eli Childers, and Very Special Arts. Artists will create works of art on the sidewalks surrounding the Arts Center of Mississippi, Thalia Mara Hall, and the Museum throughout the day.

Inktober will be held Thursday, October 17 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visit here for the list of scheduled events.