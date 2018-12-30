Inmate awaiting prison transfer found hung in cell
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Dept. is investigating the death of an inmate found hanging in his cell on Friday night.
A deputy at Jackson County Adult Detention Center in Pascagoula discovered 35-year-old Robert Danley Jr. around 7:45 p.m.
Officials say Danley had been arrested on misdemeanor charges and was on probation with the Miss. Dept. of Corrections, for a prior conviction.
He was reportedly waiting to be transferred to a state prison.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
