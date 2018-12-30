Inmate awaiting prison transfer found hung in cell

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Dept. is investigating the death of an inmate found hanging in his cell on Friday night.

A deputy at Jackson County Adult Detention Center in Pascagoula discovered 35-year-old Robert Danley Jr. around 7:45 p.m.

Officials say Danley had been arrested on misdemeanor charges and was on probation with the Miss. Dept. of Corrections, for a prior conviction.

He was reportedly waiting to be transferred to a state prison.