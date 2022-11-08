UPDATE: Preston Hart is back in custody. He was captured Thursday, November 10, 2022 by Hinds County Sheriff’s Office deputies with the assisstance of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Update: Wanted escapee, Preston Hart-29, is back in custody. He was captured this morning by HCSO Deputies with the assistance of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force at an undisclosed location. He faces additional felony escape charges. pic.twitter.com/a0MpD44AvL — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) November 10, 2022

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies said they are searching for a detainee who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center courtroom during court proceedings.

Deputies are searching for 29-year-old Preston Hart. He was wearing a red jumpsuit, but Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Hart discarded the jumpsuit and is now wearing dark clothing.

According to investigators, he ran into a wooded area near County Farm Road and Highway 18. Jones said Hart was last seen in Raymond late Tuesday night near Seven Springs Road.

Hart was being held on the following charges: one count of business burglary, two counts armed robbery, one count of resisting arrest, and being a convicted felon with a firearm.

Anyone with information on Hart’s whereabouts can contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.