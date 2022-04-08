NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — An 18-year-old murder suspect is now facing arson charges for allegedly starting a fire at the Adams County Jail in Mississippi, authorities said.

Jordan Caston (Courtesy: Adams Co. Jail)

Sheriff Travis Patten said an investigation showed that Jordan Caston tore wires from a kiosk in the area in which he was held and created sparks that ignited toilet paper. He allegedly used the burning paper to set clothing and blankets on fire, which filled the jail’s third floor with smoke, The Natchez Democrat reported.

No injuries were reported.

The jail is not equipped with an automatic sprinkler system, which could have doused the fire quickly.

“Our staff did the best they could with what they had available. They used mop buckets full of water to put out the fire quickly. I commend our quick-thinking staff who were alert enough to take necessary actions to prevent this from becoming a major catastrophe,” Patten said.

Caston is in custody for the Feb. 17 slaying of 16-year-old Marquez Brown. He is charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon inside city limits in that case. He now also faces fourth-degree arson charges for Wednesday’s fire, Patten said.