Inmate dies at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility clinic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), Randy Anderson, 52, died on Friday in the clinic at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Anderson was convicted of homicide and arson. He was sentenced on April 30, 2015, in Calhoun County.

MDOC officials said an autopsy will determine Anderson’s official cause and manner of death.

