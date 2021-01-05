JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), Randy Anderson, 52, died on Friday in the clinic at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.
Anderson was convicted of homicide and arson. He was sentenced on April 30, 2015, in Calhoun County.
MDOC officials said an autopsy will determine Anderson’s official cause and manner of death.
LATEST STORIES:
- Election eve: Presidential visitors stop by Georgia night before Senate runoff
- Focused on Mississippi: Rain in the Delta
- Inmate dies at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility clinic
- Republican senators look to challenge presidential election results this week
- MDOC releases updated COVID-19 numbers