HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies said they are searching for a detainee who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center courtroom during court proceedings.

Deputies are searching for 29-year-old Preston Hart. He is believed to be wearing a red jumpsuit.

According to investigators, he ran into a wooded area near County Farm Road and Highway 18.

Hart was being held on the following charges: one count of business burglary, two counts armed robbery, one count of resisting arrest, and being a convicted felon with a firearm.

Anyone with information on Hart’s whereabouts can contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.