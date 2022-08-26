RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An inmate of the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) is facing more charges after his escape from the prison and eventual recapture on Friday, August 25.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said prison officials asked the sheriff’s office for help once they realized the inmate had escaped. About 40 deputies and numerous other law enforcement officers responded to the prison. The escaped inmate was identified as 20-year-old Shunekndrick Huffman.

Authorities tried to use K9s to track Huffman, but recent rainfall caused flooding in the area. The dogs weren’t able to continue.

After the rain stopped, a car pulled up to a Rankin County deputy who was stationed on Greenfield Road. A woman in the car told the deputy that she, her sister and her mother had been held at gunpoint at her mother’s home by the escaped inmate. She said Huffman stole a white Honda car from their home.

The car was found shortly after on Greenfield Road near the Whitfield campus. The car hit a Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) van then drove into a ditch full of water. Bailey said the inmate got out of the car, climbed the fence near the Whitfield campus and ran toward some residences on the campus.

Law enforcement found Huffman hiding in a large garbage can outside one of the residences. He was immediately arrested.

Shunekndrick Huffman, (Courtesy: Rankin County Sheriff’s Office).

Huffman was charged with three counts of kidnapping, home invasion, auto theft and possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon. He will be brought before Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow.