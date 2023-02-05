HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating after an inmate was found hanging and unresponsive on Sunday, February 5.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Brandon Flowers, 32, was found at 11:10 a.m. in his cell.

According to Jones, Flowers was booked into the jail on June 9, 2021, on a capital murder charge. He was charged in connection to 2019 Jackson Police Department investigation.

Jones said no foul play is suspected at this time. MBI is handling the case.