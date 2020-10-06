Severe Weather Tools

Inmate serving 40 years for sex crimes dies in prison

Local News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An inmate serving 40 years at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility for two sex crimes has died at the state prison in Rankin County, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

Roger Lynn Holliman Sr., 64, was pronounced dead on Tuesday. He had been in prison since March 2019, shortly after pleading guilty February 11, 2019, to two counts of sexual battery in Greene County. Holliman also pled guilty to statutory rape in September of that year in Wayne County.

An autopsy will determine the cause and the manner of death.

