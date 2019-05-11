Eagle Lake is in the fight against flooding. Neighbors are trying to get ahead of disasters before they strike with the help of inmates.

Here on Eagle Lake Shore Drive these sandbags prevented a disaster from happening.

Inmates from the Issaquena County Correctional Facility packed hundreds of sandbags and piled them up.

It helped block the water that rushed into this culvert flowing across the street into Eagle.

Tommy Parker, one of the neighbors taking charge says every day it's something new with the flooding and the rain.



"Things are very fluid up here," said Parker. "Incidents and things develop in a matter of hours. A situation can change in a matter of hours. It can take out a roadway. High water can block your entrance and access."

Before they were here on Eagle Lake Shore Drive. They were working on Sea Island Drive.

"On the north end of the community, we've already had a flash flooding issue last Sunday morning because of the rainfall. We are trying to shore that up because the lake is topping out of the bank there plus the rainfall plus the seepage from the levee. It's all adjoining each other."

Parker says Sea Island is a real point of concern, and if it floods, water will travel from street to street into the woods impact hundreds of homes.

"Sticks and bricks are not worth your life," said Parker.



If you live at Eagle Lake you are encouraged to evacuate now.