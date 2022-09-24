WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Investigators are looking into a fire that was reportedly set by inmates at the Warren County Jail on Friday, September 23.

The Vicksburg Daily News reported guards discovered that inmates had set a piece of a mattress on fire around 8:30 p.m. They put the fire out and inmates were moved to another area.

Medics from the Vicksburg Fire Department responded to the scene to check on the inmates. No injuries were reported. There was also no damage to the jail.

According to the newspaper, five inmates were being investigated for starting a fire at the jail on May 10 this year. Warren County Jail investigators and the sheriff’s office are investigating the mattress fire.