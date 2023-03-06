JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony said she wants to enhance the brand of Jackson State University (JSU) after being named the interim president.

Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony (Courtesy: Jackson State University)

“I am so pleased to lead the university that launched my career. I plan to work with faculty and staff for the betterment of the students, alumni and community we serve. Together, we will continue to move JSU forward,” said Hayes-Anthony.

She said her plan is to move the university forward and that students will be her number one priority. Hayes-Anthony plans to meet with students to hear about their needs.

The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) placed current JSU President Thomas Hudson on administrative leave with pay. Officials did not release any additional details about why Hudson was placed on administrative leave.

Hayes-Anthony serves as Chair and Professor, Department of Journalism and Media Studies, at JSU.

The Jackson native was the first African-American female news anchor on WJTV 12 News.