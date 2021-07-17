International Museum of Muslim Cultures hosts vaccine clinics in metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With coronavirus cases surging in Mississippi due to the Delta variant, there is a push to get more people vaccinated across the state.

The International Museum of Muslim Cultures hosted vaccine clinics in Jackson and Madison on Saturday in an effort to get more people vaccinated. A little more than 1 million people in the state are fully vaccinated which is about 33 percent of Mississippians.

One local nurse said people have different perceptions about the vaccine.

“It has been steady about what it has been, but the encouragement is to have more people come in to make sure they are vaccinated. They are still unsure in my opinion on how they need to get their injections done. We have documentation to help along the way with those who want whatever vaccine they would like to have,” said License Practical Nurse Shirley Dunson Jackson.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, 231 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in the state– 139 of those cases are in Hinds County.