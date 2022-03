RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that both directions of Old U.S. 49 at the intersection of Highway 49 in Rankin County have opened.

The intersection was closed for construction as crews worked on the U.S. 49 reconstruction project. MDOT leaders said the project is on track to be completed by summer 2022.

Drivers are reminded to drive slow and remain distraction-free as crews are working.