JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after male intruders entered Wingfield High School on Tuesday, September 27.

According to the Jackson Public School District (JPS), the intruders entered the school through a locked back door that was made accessible by a student.

Officials said an altercation ensued between the intruders and one of the students. They said school staff immediately intervened.

A weapon was also confiscated from one of the male intruders and turned over to local law enforcement. The weapon was not discharged, and no students were injured.

According to JPS, one of the intruders was taken into custody.

As precautionary and safety measures, we placed all classrooms on alert as we continued to assess and investigate the matter fully. A full investigation is underway by district and local law enforcement agencies. We will cooperate with authorities to ensure those responsible are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Sherwin Johnson, Executive Director of Public Engagement for JPS