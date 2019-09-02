Intruder forces way into Warren County home, shoots man in the chest

UPDATE: Dale Armstrong turned himself in to the Warren County Sheriff’s office around 6 p.m. Monday.

According to Sheriff Martin Pace, the Warren County Sheriff’s office worked with several other agencies to help locate Armstrong.

Armstrong also had a relationship with the victim, who is in stable condition, according to authorities.

According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, a man forced his way inside a home in the county and shot a man in the chest.

The victim was taken to UMMC but his condition is unknown.

The suspect remains at large. Deputies say if you know anything that can help them locate the man please call 601-636-1761 and ask to speak with a detective.