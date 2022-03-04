JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Russian invasion of Ukraine has affected everything from gas prices to grocery prices. Mississippians said they’ve bee feeling the pinch in their pockets for a few weeks.

“I can’t afford gas to go back and forth, so I walk and ride a bicycle,” said Chris Odom, who lives in Jackson.

In Mississippi, the current average price of gas has soared to $3.51. According to AAA, the current average in Jackson is $3.49, and the current average in Hattiesburg is $3.65.

With fuel costs up from a year ago, many are cutting back costs in their own way. Shane Taylor, who lives in Rankin County, opted for a more eco-friendly car.

“Slowing down, doing the speed limit, turn on the eco-boost and everything,” he explained.

High prices are also impacting customers at grocery stores.

Americans may not see relief until late summer or the fall.