Investigators probe 2 inmate deaths at Mississippi prison

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating the deaths of two inmates at the state penitentiary at Parchman.

The Clarion-Ledger reports the deaths occurred on Tuesday.

Department spokeswoman Grace Fisher says in each case the cause and manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy and investigation.

The two inmates were identified as 26-year-old Michael Anderson and 28-year-old Larry Walker.

Anderson was serving a 10-year sentence for armed robbery in Marshall County. He’d been in custody at Parchman since 2014.

Walker was serving five years for armed robbery in Sunflower County. He had been incarcerated since 2018.

Last year, more than 75 inmates in the custody of MDOC died.