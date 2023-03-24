PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Investigators are searching for the vehicle and person responsible for a hit-and-run that left a McComb man dead.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 49-year-old Ota Lampton after he was last seen walking in the 3000 block of McKenzie Road on Friday, March 17.

The next day, his body was found along Highway 24 near McKenzie Road. According to the Pike County coroner, Lampton died from blunt-force trauma.

The coroner believed Lampton’s death was caused by a hit-and-run.

Investigators with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person and vehicle responsible for this death.

Investigators have narrowed down the year and make of the vehicle involved to the following range:

1997-2003 Ford F150 pickup

1997-2003 Ford Expedition

1997-2003 Lincoln Navigator

They said the vehicle was driving east on Old Highway 24 when the hit-and-run occurred.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-783-6767 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-869-7141.