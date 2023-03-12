JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson were able to get help preparing their taxes on Saturday.

The IRS held special hours at the Jackson Taxpayer Assistance Center to help answer any questions taxpayers may have..

The special hours are made available to those who can’t make it out during the week.

People were able to meet face-to-face with the IRS to resolve any issues, such as identity theft, checking to see where their refund is and more.

IRS officials say they’re also warning taxpayers of scammers during tax season.

“They need to know that if they file electronically, they’re going to get their refund within 21 days. If there’s nothing wrong with their tax return, direct deposit is the best, safest way to receive a refund. Be careful of people who promise you things that sound too good to be true. There are a lot of people out there who are not as honest as we would like them to be, who take advantage of people who are elderly, people who have limited English proficiency. Please make sure that the person you’re dealing with, if you’re not going to one of our volunteer sites, is reputable,” said Susan Simon, director of customer assistance, relationships and education for the IRS.

The next session at the center will be on May 13.