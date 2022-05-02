JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The International Museum of Islamic Cultures (IMMC) will host the 7th Annual Islamic Heritage Month Festival on Saturday, May 7.

The event will be hosted by Moses the Comic. Guests appearances will be made by Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Indonesian Consul General Hon. Andre Omer Siregar and members of the Jackson City Council.

There will be poetry, music, a fashion show, workshops and more. Organizers expect the event to be full of entertainment, culture and fun.

The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Downtown Jackson’s Smith Park at 302 East Amite Street.