JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man said he was lucky after no was hurt when a tree fell on a Jackson home.

According to Kenny D., who lives near Pennswood Road, the roots of the tree were already week. He believes recent thunderstorms gave the tree the push it needed to topple onto his home.

To prevent more damage to his home, Kenny said crews turned off his water and power.

“Back here is just saturated, that’s all. It toppled the whole tree over. The tree fell on the house and tore up my mom’s room. Also, we were sitting on the carport, it could’ve got us. Could have been worse,” he stated.

Kenny encouraged others to remove any limbs hanging over their homes.

“It’s mother nature. You can’t stop it. Then all this bad weather we’ve been having, like I say, ‘It’s the dog days of summer.’ In the summer, anything can happen, rain and tornado weather. Things are going to happen,” he said.