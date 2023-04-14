JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is approaching week three with no trash collection vendor in place to pick up garbage.

The city and Richard’s Disposal partnered to get trash out of people’s cars and into dumpsters at the Metrocenter Mall. Vehicles were wrapped around the mall from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. as trash bins quickly filled up.

Annie Gibson has lived in Jackson for 30 years. She said her concern with the trash issue lies with the elderly population and those who are disabled.

“Most of them don’t have cars. They can’t drive. They can’t make it, and sometimes they don’t have family member to come by and get their garbage. And it is dangerous to your health,” Gibson stated.

Other Jacksonians said it’s an unfortunate situation that needs to be resolved as quickly as possible. They said one way to combat such issues is to get out and vote come election season.

“It’s very important we go vote. Folks, this is your voting dollars. These are your tax dollars. These are services already provided by the City of Jackson. Right now, the process is broken down because of lack of leadership on the part of some, if not all. This can’t happen. So, we need to remember this come election time,” said John Byrd, who lives in Jackson.

The city could see fines of $25,000 per day if found in violation of Mississippi’s environmental laws.

The city is set to meet in Hinds County Chancery Court Monday morning in hopes of resolving the trash issue.