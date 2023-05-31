CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A late-night carjacking at a Clinton apartment complex left a woman shaken.

Emily Craft said she had arrived at the Reserve At Woodchase Apartment Homes after a drive to soothe her baby. When she was unloading the baby and about to walk inside her home, Craft said a masked man approached, pointed a gun to her head and demanded her keys.

Craft gave the suspect her keys, and he drove away in her car.

Craft said she’s grateful that neither she or her son were harmed.

“It was really scary. He could have, like, not realized that I had the baby. He could have easily put the gun up before I had a chance to go around and get the baby out of my car, and he could have been gone with my child. And we live right off the interstate, so I wouldn’t have taken anything for him to make me get in the car,” she said.

Clinton police were able to locate the vehicle after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday and chased the suspect. Clinton officials said the chase ended when the suspect wrecked on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson.

Police said the suspect got away, but another individual was arrested in connection to the armed carjacking.