JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Seven mayors across the Jackson Metro area will participate in Extra Table’s March of the Mayors food drive. Each city has been assigned a specific item to be collected.

Here’s what you can donate and where to drop items off:

Byram – One pound bags of rice can be dropped off at Vowell’s Marketplace at 5777 Terry Road.

– can be dropped off at Vowell’s Marketplace at 5777 Terry Road. Canton – Spaghetti noodles can be dropped off at Canton City Hall, Canton Public Library and the Canton Police Department.

– can be dropped off at Canton City Hall, Canton Public Library and the Canton Police Department. Jackson – Canned tuna can be dropped off at Corner Market on Northside Drive, Kroger on Highway 55, Precinct 4 at 4940 Old Canton Road, Fire Station 20 at 4445 Medgar Evers Boulevard, Fire Station 23 at 2640 Raymond Road or at Fire Station 28 at 611 Terry Road.

– can be dropped off at Corner Market on Northside Drive, Kroger on Highway 55, Precinct 4 at 4940 Old Canton Road, Fire Station 20 at 4445 Medgar Evers Boulevard, Fire Station 23 at 2640 Raymond Road or at Fire Station 28 at 611 Terry Road. Madison – Peanut butter can be dropped off at Fire Station 2 at 7466 Old Canton Road or at Fire Station 3 at 1351 Mannsdale Road.

– can be dropped off at Fire Station 2 at 7466 Old Canton Road or at Fire Station 3 at 1351 Mannsdale Road. Pearl – Canned corn can be dropped off at City Hall at 2420 Old Brandon Road or at the Senior Center at 110 Valentour Road.

– can be dropped off at City Hall at 2420 Old Brandon Road or at the Senior Center at 110 Valentour Road. Raymond – Canned green beans can be dropped off at City Hall or Corner Market.

– can be dropped off at City Hall or Corner Market. Ridgeland – Canned fruit can be dropped off at Central Fire Station at 456 Towne Center Boulevard, Fire Station 2 at 408 West Ridgeland Avenue, Fire Station 3 at 880 Rice Road or at Fire Station 4 at 567 Highland Colony Road.

Donations will be accepting until Tuesday, March 22. Donations will be given to pantries including Gateway, Good Samaritan, Stew Pot, Wells Church Food Pantry, MADCAAP, Country Woods Baptist Church Food Pantry and more.

Volunteers are needed for a donation packing event on Thursday, March 24. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson. Food, music and more will be available. Click here to sign up for a volunteer shift.