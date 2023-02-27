BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The cause of a fire at a Brookhaven apartment complex that claimed two lives over the weekend is under investigation.

The community of Brookhaven is in mourning after a huge fire broke out at Brookwood Apartments. Brookhaven firefighters said they responded to the fire shortly after midnight on Sunday, February 26.

Twenty complexes were fully engulfed, and 28 people were displaced from their home. Two people were killed, and two others were treated for minor injuries.

WJTV 12 News spoke with one resident who says he worked with one of the victims.

“It’s a tragic loss. It’s… for a lot of people, this is all they have, and they’ve lost everything. So, I know that the outpour of the community has been enormous. I was there this morning and saw the donations fill the room to get what they need. They can’t replace what’s been lost. They won’t go without, and we take care of people in our community,” said Sha Walker.

The city is working to gather donations for those who were displaced. Those items can be dropped off at 1154 Beltline Dr. until 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.