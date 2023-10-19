JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The father of the Jackson State student, who was shot and killed on campus, spoke to WJTV 12 News after an arrest was made in the case.

Jaylen Burns was a well-known leader in the Jackson State University (JSU) community. He was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated. He was someone who was always willing to help.

Jones College student, 19-year-old Joshua Brown, was arrested in connection to Jaylen’s death.

“You know, right now, I got mixed emotions. You know, I got the call at 11:07 last night from the town of Jackson, and he told me that he had made the arrest. And first, you know, I was relieved. At first I was, but that kind of lasted kind of brief. You know, I know it’s not going to bring Jaylen back, you know, and it’s upsetting, you know, that we lost a son and another family lost a son and also a brother,” said Jason Burns, Jaylen’s father.

Burns said he plans to attend Brown’s initial hearing on Friday, October 20.