JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After the Jackson City Council approved a one-year emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal, reaction has been mixed from residents.

As trash continues to pile up across the capital city, some are hopeful that it will be removed soon. Others said they’re disappointed that a long-term solution was not presented, and they believe the city will be without a vendor again next year.

“I think it’ll be doing some good. Hopefully, it’ll be gone soon. We are desperately needing trash pickup on every street in Jackson, Mississippi. It’s piling up everywhere,” said Philandos Thomas, who lives in Jackson.

“We just need to vote every one of them out of office and get all new people. We’re just going to end up back in the same place we were in,” stated Darrel Crevln, who lives in Jackson.

Despite the emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal, city leaders said it could take time for all of the trash to be collected.

According to the City of Jackson’s Facebook page, garbage pickup will resume on Wednesday, April 19.

The new contract is expected to end on March 31, 2024.