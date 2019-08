Ivanka Trump made a stop in Mississippi today.

She’s in Gulfport hosting an event, along with the U.S. Department of Labor Women’s Bureau, to show why high-quality, affordable healthcare is critical in the workforce.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith was in attendance in her official capacity as a Senator.

Look forward to being with @IvankaTrump on the Mississippi Gulf Coast today as part of her work on issues important to children and working families in our state and around the country. https://t.co/8H7U0Pois5 pic.twitter.com/rv9liq1eZz— U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) October 25, 2018

According to the White House, it is not a campaign related event.

