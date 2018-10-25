Ivanka Trump visits Mississippi to talk Early Childhood Education with State Leaders Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GULFPORT, MS (WJTV) - First daughter and White House Special Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump came to Mississippi today. She was in Gulfport to talk early childhood education.

Her visit comes less than two weeks before the election – with a senate candidate in attendance.

Ivanka Trump stopped by Gulfport’s Lynn Meadows Discovery Center – talking with state leaders about how to improve early childhood education and the lives of working parents.

"I'm proud to say over the last 20 months this administration has made working families a priority,” said Trump during a roundtable discussion. “We have done this through the largest expansion of the child tax credit; $2,000 dollars per child. [And] the creation of a new dependent care credit for adult dependents, anyone over the age of 17 who qualifies."

She also spoke about how childcare needs to become more affordable for everyday families.

"Latest research shows that one in three American families spend 20 percent or more of their household income on childcare,” explained Trump. “And geographically, [for] roughly 50 percent of the nation, childcare is the largest family expense. This is unsustainable and something [the administration is] committed to addressing."

This was the last stop on a 10 state tour regarding early childhood education and how to improve it. In attendance today was Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, and with Midterm elections just two weeks away, this was an excellent opportunity for her to show that she supports President Trump's agenda.

“You have to plan, you have to draw ideas from each and every state of what works best there,” said Senator Hyde-Smith. “And to come to Mississippi to try to find out what does work best here as far as getting childcare availability for moms and dads, to have that whole family part of this, to send our children to school. But to get that leg up for those who need it, make them gainfully employed, to make them taxpaying citizens, but to take care of the entire family, there's nothing more important that we could be doing than this right here today."

Ivanka trump left Lynn Meadows and is off to Washington D.C. where she plans to celebrate her anniversary with her husband Jared Kushner.