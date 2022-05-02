JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a a 14-year-old was shot and killed in Jackson.
The shooting happened on Saturday, April 30 on Sedgwick Court. The Hinds County coroner identified the victim as Johnquis Kelly, 14. He had been shot multiple times.
Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said Kelly attended Murrah High School.
The Jackson Public Schools family grieves the passing of Murrah freshman, Johnquis Kelly. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends. The District’s counseling staff will be available for scholars and faculty during this difficult time.Jackson Public School District