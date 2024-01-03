JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A recent WalletHub report shows that Jackson is the 4th worst major city nationwide for keeping New Year’s resolutions.

The website based its findings on the habits of adults throughout the year in 182 cities as a baseline for how likely adults will do beyond January 1. For instance, the capital city has the 4th highest rate of obese adults among major cities nationally. Mississippi has the 163rd best access to exercise opportunities among major cities nationally. Because of that, the projected success rate of adults losing weight is among the worst nationally.

The prevalence of other negative habits also impacts Jackson’s score. Jackson has the 19th-highest share of adult smokers nationally. The capital city also has the highest prevalence of adult binge drinking nationally. As it relates to financial health, Mississippi has the 180th-highest percentage of delinquent debtors, so financial resolutions will likely remain unfulfilled.

Despite what historical data says, sticking with a New Year’s resolution is not impossible. According to Austen Anderson, a psychology professor at The University of Southern Mississippi, there is still value in setting realistic and healthy goals.

“Failing to set goals means we just get tossed around by whatever life throws our way, which can keep us from getting where we really want to go,” Anderson said.

To reduce the frustration or self-loathing from failing to accomplish New Year’s resolutions, Anderson suggests a term he calls Acceptagement (Acceptance + Encouragement). In this concept, you practice accepting things as they are at the time, while simultaneously encouraging yourself to try – again – to improve.

“Acceptance without encouragement can lead to stagnation,” Anderson said. “Encouragement without acceptance might lead to self-shaming or unrealistic expectations.

WalletHub also has some tips for Jacksonians -or anyone else- to stay on track for following their resolutions.

Set realistic goals: Ensure that your resolutions are both practical and well-defined. Having a clear understanding of what you want to accomplish will set you up for success.

Share your goals with others. Doing so can provide motivation and support as you attempt to reach your goals. Consider sharing your resolutions with a friend or relative, or finding a partner who can hold you accountable and keep you on track.

Make a plan and break it down: It can be helpful to break down your resolution into smaller, achievable steps or goals, making the overall objective less overwhelming and easier to track. Make sure to create a clear and actionable plan for each of these milestones and your ultimate goal. Write down the necessary steps you need to take and set specific deadlines for each one.

Be positive and adaptable: Maintaining a positive and adaptable approach is essential for achieving your resolutions, as life is unpredictable, and circumstances may change. Keeping a positive attitude is crucial for staying motivated. Instead of dwelling on setbacks, focus on your progress and celebrate your victories, no matter how small they seem. Additionally, be open to adjusting your resolutions or plans as necessary to ensure you stay on track.

Stay consistent and patient: Consistency and patience are crucial to achieving your resolutions. Integrating your new habits into your daily routine is essential, and remember that change requires time. It’s normal to experience setbacks during the process, so don’t become disheartened if you don’t see immediate results.

