JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Academy broke ground on the expansion project for the middle school.

The infrastructure phase, which included reworking on-campus parking and all underground utilities, was completed in November.

School leaders hope the expansion will give students more room for extracurricular activities.

“This a middle school expansion. It’s going to serve a middle school, but it’s also going to serve the overall campus as well, give us room for the programs that we have and continue development. We’re really excited about expanding facilities really to meet existing programs. We have a lot of incredible programs, well-rounded programs, and so, yes, due to some growth, but also to expand our programs,” said Head of School Palmer Kennedy.

The next phase, which includes adding six classrooms, will begin immediately.