Jackson Academy names Lance Pogue head coach

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lance Pogue will be the next head football coach of the Jackson Academy.

Jackson Academy Head of School Jack Milne announced the information Wednesday morning.

The announcement comes a week after the current coach Larry Weems told his players about him not returning for the 2020-21 school year.

“We are very excited that Lance will be moving into this role from his previous assignment as defensive coordinator at JA. Lance brings a commitment to excellence and a positive intensity that will be contagious to the players and fans alike,” Milne said.

Athletic Director David Sykes pointed out Pogue’s past successes, including being the only high school coach in Mississippi who holds a National Championship title and who was the USA Today National Coach of the Year in 2010. “His winning record, philosophy of the game, enthusiastic attitude, and obvious respect from his players made Lance the clear choice,” said Sykes.

Pogue will be meeting with his players today between their exams. “In my three years at JA, I have come to know the quality and dedication of these young men, and I very much look forward to working alongside them to achieve great things and help them be a part of a program they will proudly carry with them throughout their lives,” said Pogue.