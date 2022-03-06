JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Academy announced a new head of school for student life.

The Northside Sun reported Jimmy Messer will oversee athletic programs, spirit teams, co-curricular performing and fine arts programs and outdoor programs. HIs position is part of a new five-person team that will oversee each critical area of the school.

According to the newspaper, Messer received a master’s of education and a bachelor’s of health, physical education and recreation from the University of Mobile. His previous positions were in areas of administration, coaching, fundraising, teaching and more.