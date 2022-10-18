JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Staff at Jackson Academy (JA) are remembering Walker Fielder, the University of Mississippi student killed in a hit and run over the weekend.

Fielder’s former biology teacher and guidance counselor said the Madison native never met a stranger.

“He was just very, very kind and included everybody. He wanted everyone to feel included and really was a friend to everyone,” said Audrey Wilkerson, a biology teacher at Jackson Academy.

Paula Pratt, director of counseling at Jackson Academy said, “He just always had a smile and a gentle spirit, kind of like an old soul.”

Fielder, who graduated in 2020, was an outgoing student, played sports and cheered on others as part of the school’s spirt team. His teacher has fond memories of Fielder being in their classrooms.

“The way he would make people feel. When he would come into school, he would never pass my door without sticking his head in. He would always want to say what was happening over the weekend,” said Wilkerson.

The news of Fielder’s passing hasn’t been easy.

“We’re all so blessed to have had him in our life. We’re sad, but we’re going to focus on just living out his legacy,” said Pratt.

Fielder’s funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson.