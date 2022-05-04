JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Academy hosted an assembly for their students and parents on Wednesday, May 4. Bestselling author and TEDx speaker David Magee spoke at the event.

Magee shared deeper insight on his bestselling book Dear William and discussed the importance of raising awareness about drug abuse.

The book shares the story of how Magee lost his youngest son, William, from an overdose in May 2012. Magee also stressed the importance of mental health.

“It’s so important for our schools to provide the full scope of education and learning, and it includes this conversation,” said Magee. “It’s how we break the stigma and how we can let people know that help is always available if it is needed.”

As the school year comes to an end, Magee said he wanted to inform parents and students of helpful resources when it comes to drug abuse.

In recognition of their loss, the Magee family opened The Magee Center, which is a national institute on the campus of the University of Mississippi to make sure students get the help they need.