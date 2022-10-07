JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A temporary solution has been made in the ongoing Jackson garbage contract fight.

According to Jackson City Council Attorney John Scanlon, the city council and Richard’s Disposal have agreed on a $4.8 million settlement that will allow for Richard’s Disposal to resume garbage pickup.

This agreement allows for garbage collection to continue until the Mississippi Supreme Court decides whether or not Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba’s veto on the city council’s negative vote on the contract was legal.

On Thursday, the city announced Richard’s Disposal would no longer collect trash after Saturday, October 8.