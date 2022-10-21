JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A final judgment in the case against the Jackson City Council and Richard’s Disposal states the council will pay the company $4.8 million for the services it’s provided.

Additionally, Richard’s could continue to operate in the city until April, depending on a legal case that’s before the Mississippi Supreme Court.

The city council and Richard’s agreed to the terms of the judgment without admitting any fault. The council believes the settlement is in the best interest of the city. Richard’s will be paid the amount owed in three equal increments.

The Mississippi Supreme Court still has to decide whether a contract exists or not between the city and Richard’s, but this final judgment decided that Richard’s will continue to operate in Jackson until that happens.

If the court rules in favor of Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, Richard’s will continue to operate in the city until April 1, 2023. If the court rules in favor of the city council, then Richard’s will have to end their services at the end of the month that the decision has been rendered.