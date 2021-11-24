Jackson airport expected to see 2,000 passengers during Thanksgiving holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Airlines at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) expect an increase in passenger traffic during the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday period.

On Wednesday, flights were smooth sailing for passengers. Many of the passengers have been picked up by drivers with ridesharing services, like Uber.

“It was a good experience as far as I’m concerned; getting back out here, meeting people and coming from different areas,” said Uber driver Milton Jackson.

With the rental car shortage and a shortage of drivers among rideshare companies, Jackson said he hasn’t experienced a financial hit as a driver.

Passengers, including Ben Hudson, said they’re happy to be home for the holidays.

“Just to be able to fly and see my family. I usually only see them on Thanksgiving and Christmas,” said Hudson.

More than 2,000 passengers are expected to fly to the Jackson airport during the Thanksgiving holiday.