Jackson airport expected to see increase in passenger traffic for year-end holiday period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Airlines at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) anticipate an increase in passenger traffic during the upcoming year-end holiday period.

The number of travelers is expected to rise starting Thursday, December 16 into the following week of Christmas. The highest peak travel day is expected to be Thursday, December 23. The busy travel period

will run until through Monday, January 3, 2022.

Leaders at JAN also expect additional passenger traffic will happen on Friday, December 17 and Saturday, December 18 as Jackson State fans travel to Atlanta for the Celebration Bowl.

During the entire end-of-year holiday period, the peak hours for departing passengers from JAN are between 6-8 a.m., 10 a.m. until noon, and then 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. daily.

Passengers are encouraged to arrive two hours prior to to their flight departure.