JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) leaders anticipate a significant increase in passenger traffic during the 2022 Spring Break travel period, which beings this week.

The number of travelers is expected to rise significantly starting Thursday, March 10 until Monday, March 14. During the travel period, the peak hours for passengers departing JAN at 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.

Passengers are asked to arrive two hours prior to their flight departures. For questions on TSA checkpoint rules and regulations, visit www.TSA.gov.

The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) also announced the re-opening of the Long-Term Parking lot for this peak travel period. This is in addition to the garage and surface lot. The Long-Term lot is $10 per day, with shuttles operating from 5:00 a.m. daily.