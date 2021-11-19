Jackson airport expected to see pre-pandemic levels of Thanksgiving air travel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Airlines at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) expect an increase in passenger traffic during the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday period.

The number of travelers is expected to rise starting Friday, November 19 into the following week. Peak travel is expected to occur Tuesday, November 23 through Wednesday, November 24, and then again on Saturday, November 27 and Sunday, November 28.

The peak hours for departing passengers are between 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m. until noon, and then 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. daily.

Officials said the volume of travelers will be at or above the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.