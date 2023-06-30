JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) is expecting a significant increase in travel beginning Friday, June 30 through Wednesday, July 5 at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN).

JMAA officials said they’re aware of the recent delays and cancellations experienced throughout the country due to severe storms and other issues. They said JAN operations are currently running smoothly with minimal impact on the four global carriers serving Jackson.

Passengers flying out of JAN are encouraged to check the flight status with their respective airlines before heading to the airport.

Passengers are advised to arrive two hours prior to flight departure. Parking is available in the terminal garage, the close-in surface lot and the long-term lot.

Shuttles will be frequent for long-term lot customers, every 15 minutes – beginning at 5:30 a.m.

Customers can call directly to 601-360-8690 for an updated parking lot status.