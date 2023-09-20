JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) announced an acquisition of $22 million in funding for key infrastructure projects at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN).

“Receiving this funding is a significant milestone for JAN,” stated CEO Rosa M. Beckett. “It underscores our commitment to enhancing safety, efficiency, and compliance with FAA standards. These infrastructure improvements will benefit our passengers and airline partners and help JAN remain the leading airport in the region and the state.”

The funds were obtained through a collaborative effort with federal and state partners and utilizing JMAA Passenger Facility Charges (PFCs). The funding sources include the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP), the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Program (BIL), the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the Airport PFC program, and matching JMAA funding.

The $22 million allocation will be utilized to complete significant projects at JAN. These projects entail the rehabilitation/construction of Taxiway Alpha and Taxiway Bravo, accompanied by ancillary work in multiple runway areas, including the widening of runway shoulders and upgrades to critical lighting systems.

Work on the projects is scheduled to begin in November 2023 and is expected to be completed by May 2025.