Jackson airport reopened for traffic. Updated.

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - After a three and a half hour delay the Jackson Medgar Evers International Airport has reopened to traffic.

A private plane with a flat tire has been towed in order to clear the runway it was blocking.

Officials shut down the airport and diverted planes after this private aircraft blew out a tire when it made landfall.

There were no injuries—officials here at the Jackson airport are waiting on the private plane’s tow crew to get the proper tools to pull the aircraft out of the runway.

Now the west runway is under construction limiting the airport to one runway—-

This has led to delays and diversions for Delta, United and American. flights are being diverted to various airports including Dallas, Monroe and Charlotte.

Planes bound for and leaving from the Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport have been temporarily rerouted.

According to the airport authority, a private plane had a flat tire on one of the runways around 1:18 p.m.

They are experiencing delays for Delta, United and American.

Flights are being diverted to various airports including Dallas, Monroe and Charlotte. Officials are working to move the aircraft. There are no injuries.

